Pras Michel Aims To Sue 50 Cent & Kyrie Irving For Defamation
By Tony M. Centeno
May 11, 2023
Pras Michel is cracking down on those who claimed he was an FBI informant including prominent figures like 50 Cent and Kyrie Irving.
According to a report the Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday, May 10, The Fugees artist is planning to sue the New York rapper and the NBA star over social media posts and an article that accused the artist of working with the FBI. The original report that inspired 50 Cent and Irving's posts came from Rolling Stone, who labeled him an "informal FBI informant" based on testimony he gave during his international conspiracy trial. Now he's suing all three parties for defamation.
“It is and was absolutely and demonstrably false for You to publish that Michel was a ‘government informant,’” Pras' attorney Jonathan Noah Schwartz wrote in a letter sent to Rolling Stone. “Labeling a Hip-Hop artist such as Michel, the reputation of whom is dependent upon ‘street credibility’ and not being a ‘snitch,’ a ‘government informant’ most certainly tends to subject said hip-hop artist to hatred, distrust, ridicule, contempt and/or disgrace, along with injury in their trade or profession.”
The convicted artist wasn't the only victim of the alleged defamatory social media posts. David Kenner, who represented Michel during the trial, is also suing for defamation after he claims he lost clients due to the false reporting.
“The Rolling Stone article resulted in the false and defamatory label being made in hundreds of viral local, national, and international media news stories and blog posts that have harmed the business interests, reputations ... of Pras and attorney Kenner,” Michel’s spokesperson Erica Dumas said. “It is unacceptable for any media outlet to publish unfounded and false allegations that can damage the businesses and reputations of individuals and put them at risk.”
So far, neither 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving nor Rolling Stone have commented on the upcoming lawsuit. The update comes shortly after Michel spoke out about the allegations of his ties to the FBI. He recently told TMZ that he has never been an informant for the FBI or CIA. He couldn't commented further due to legal reasons.