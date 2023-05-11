See Why This Arizona Resort Is One Of The Best Hotels In The World

You don't have to travel too far outside of Phoenix to discover one of the best hotels in the world!

Travel + Leisure is raving about Castle Hot Springs, an all-inclusive luxury resort located less than 60 miles northwest of Phoenix. While the actual journey from the city to this resort, which was just ranked among the magazine's "500 Best Hotels in the World" list, is a pretty rocky one that includes potholes and unpaved roads, the destination itself is so worth it.

The Sonoran Desert provides the perfect backdrop to this luxury resort which boasts three soaking pools, bungalows, fireplaces, a spa and tons of activities. While staying here, you can try your luck at archery, paddleboard yoga, wine tastings, farm tours and hiking. But what they're known for is the thermal hot springs!

Here's some information about the resort's history, according to their website:

The property changed ownership a few more times before being purchased by an Arizona couple who acquired it in 2014 and completed the reconstruction/development of the property in 2019. They are committed to Castle Hot Springs, honoring the legacy of this unique property and offering genuine hospitality at this desert hideaway. Much like the mythical Phoenix that emerges to start a new long life, Castle Hot Springs has returned to deliver wellness and privacy with attentive service, in a verdant desert oasis.

Check out more details about Castle Hot Springs and see photos and videos of the stunning property below: