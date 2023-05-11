See Why This Arizona Resort Is One Of The Best Hotels In The World

By Dani Medina

May 12, 2023

Photo: Google Maps

You don't have to travel too far outside of Phoenix to discover one of the best hotels in the world!

Travel + Leisure is raving about Castle Hot Springs, an all-inclusive luxury resort located less than 60 miles northwest of Phoenix. While the actual journey from the city to this resort, which was just ranked among the magazine's "500 Best Hotels in the World" list, is a pretty rocky one that includes potholes and unpaved roads, the destination itself is so worth it.

The Sonoran Desert provides the perfect backdrop to this luxury resort which boasts three soaking pools, bungalows, fireplaces, a spa and tons of activities. While staying here, you can try your luck at archery, paddleboard yoga, wine tastings, farm tours and hiking. But what they're known for is the thermal hot springs!

Here's some information about the resort's history, according to their website:

The property changed ownership a few more times before being purchased by an Arizona couple who acquired it in 2014 and completed the reconstruction/development of the property in 2019. They are committed to Castle Hot Springs, honoring the legacy of this unique property and offering genuine hospitality at this desert hideaway. Much like the mythical Phoenix that emerges to start a new long life, Castle Hot Springs has returned to deliver wellness and privacy with attentive service, in a verdant desert oasis.

Check out more details about Castle Hot Springs and see photos and videos of the stunning property below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.