Taylor Swift shared a special moment with her high school friend, Abigail Anderson Berard during The Eras Tour in Nashville last weekend. On the second night of the tour, Saturday, May 6th, Swift dedicated her song "Fifteen" to her "beautiful, redheaded high school best friend,” who happened to be in attendance at the show.

Swifties who were near the VIP tent managed to capture Abigail's reaction to the sweet moment and posted the videos to social media. In one video, she's seen dropping her jaw in happy shock when Swift starts shouting her out. The singer also added a line to her song per Billboard. "Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday/ But I realized some bigger dreams of mine/ And Abigail gave everything she had/ To a boy who changed his mind/ And we both cried," Swift sang before adding on, "and that's alright."