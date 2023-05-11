Taylor Swift's High School BFF Reacts To 'Fifteen' Being Dedicated To Her

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift shared a special moment with her high school friend, Abigail Anderson Berard during The Eras Tour in Nashville last weekend. On the second night of the tour, Saturday, May 6th, Swift dedicated her song "Fifteen" to her "beautiful, redheaded high school best friend,” who happened to be in attendance at the show.

Swifties who were near the VIP tent managed to capture Abigail's reaction to the sweet moment and posted the videos to social media. In one video, she's seen dropping her jaw in happy shock when Swift starts shouting her out. The singer also added a line to her song per Billboard. "Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday/ But I realized some bigger dreams of mine/ And Abigail gave everything she had/ To a boy who changed his mind/ And we both cried," Swift sang before adding on, "and that's alright."

In another fan-captured video, Abigail is seen singing her heart out to "Fifteen" while fans join in around her.

Earlier that week, the friends shared a sweet photo on Instagram showing them mid-laugh. "'Cause when you're... 33," Abigail wrote in the caption, referencing the chorus from Swift's classic Fearless song.

Swift recently shared a sweet message dedicated to Nashville fans and thanked them for waiting out a thunderstorm during the third and final night of her shows there. "WELL. We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN," she wrote. "I wanted to thank the crowd again for waiting for the weather to clear... That was a late, great night I won’t forget."

