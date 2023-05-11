Taylor Swift's High School BFF Reacts To 'Fifteen' Being Dedicated To Her
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 11, 2023
Taylor Swift shared a special moment with her high school friend, Abigail Anderson Berard during The Eras Tour in Nashville last weekend. On the second night of the tour, Saturday, May 6th, Swift dedicated her song "Fifteen" to her "beautiful, redheaded high school best friend,” who happened to be in attendance at the show.
Swifties who were near the VIP tent managed to capture Abigail's reaction to the sweet moment and posted the videos to social media. In one video, she's seen dropping her jaw in happy shock when Swift starts shouting her out. The singer also added a line to her song per Billboard. "Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday/ But I realized some bigger dreams of mine/ And Abigail gave everything she had/ To a boy who changed his mind/ And we both cried," Swift sang before adding on, "and that's alright."
📹 | Abigail’s reaction to Taylor playing ‘Fifteen’ as the second surprise song at Nashville night 2 💞 #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/TTxFQuD96G— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 7, 2023
In another fan-captured video, Abigail is seen singing her heart out to "Fifteen" while fans join in around her.
this is the moment when taylor performed fifteen and this was abigail's reaction 😭 pic.twitter.com/DqrOaB3yX3— *✧･ﾟmirrorball *✧･ﾟ: (@tayspecs) May 7, 2023
Earlier that week, the friends shared a sweet photo on Instagram showing them mid-laugh. "'Cause when you're... 33," Abigail wrote in the caption, referencing the chorus from Swift's classic Fearless song.
Swift recently shared a sweet message dedicated to Nashville fans and thanked them for waiting out a thunderstorm during the third and final night of her shows there. "WELL. We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN," she wrote. "I wanted to thank the crowd again for waiting for the weather to clear... That was a late, great night I won’t forget."