Texas Baker's Elmo Cake Fail Goes Mega-Viral For All The Right Reasons

By Dani Medina

May 11, 2023

A client requested an Elmo cake for her granddaughter's fourth birthday. What they got, however, was a hilarious cake fail that has since gone viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.

Brianna Romero of El Paso shared the story of this funny blunder on TikTok — and it received over 12 million views since it was posted in March. "Guys, so my worst nightmare happened," Romero said on a voice-over of her decorating an unrelated cake. "Last week, a lady DMed me and asked me if I can make an emo cake, and I was thinking 'Yes, of course. I love emo and I love goth.'"

After the cake was nearly set to be delivered, the client told Romero it was for her soon-to-be 4-year-old granddaughter. "I thought I was a little bit weird because I don’t know an emo four-year-old. But I was thinking, I was trying to reason with myself, 'Maybe she just likes Wednesday or something like that,'" Romero said. Sinking into her confusion, Romero asked the client what the theme of the birthday party was, to which she learned it was Sesame Street. That's when Romero realized she knew something was wrong.

"My heart sinks a little bit because this is now making sense to me. And when I scroll back, I misread emo and it says 'Elmo cake,'" Romero said, referencing the texts between her and the client. To try and save the day, Romero went to a local grocery store and begged the bakery to put an Elmo topper on the cake, which was decorated in black frosting. She wound up giving the cake to the client for free and shared the story on social media — and users loved the idea of an emo Elmo cake and were begging Romero to reveal it.

Unfortunately, Romero forgot to include a photo of the cake in her original video, so she uploaded a Part 2. "Heard yall wanted a reveal??? Sorry it took long, I would’ve included photos in the original if I had them but like I said I was in a rush. Anyway heres the freaking emo elmo cake okay!" she captioned the video.

In the video are screenshots of her conversation with the client and a hilarious photo of a cake she recreated, which shows Elmo with an emo hairstyle on top of an all-black cake with red sprinkles.

@brinnicakes

Replying to @caroldabrowski Heard yall wanted a reveal??? Sorry it took long, I would’ve included photos in the original if I had them but like I said I was in a rush. Anyway heres the freaking emo elmo cake okay! #fyp #emo #emoelmo #elmo #cakedecorating #shawnmendes #lying #smallbusiness #reddit #aita #storytime #pt2

♬ original sound - ughlyssa

This story has reached all corners of social media and the internet is absolutely loving Elmo's new makeover.

"ELMO! At the Disco," one user wrote.

"The scream i just scromed. I’m crying!!!!!!" said another.

"This cake is perfect," said another.

