Texas Baker's Elmo Cake Fail Goes Mega-Viral For All The Right Reasons

A client requested an Elmo cake for her granddaughter's fourth birthday. What they got, however, was a hilarious cake fail that has since gone viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.

Brianna Romero of El Paso shared the story of this funny blunder on TikTok — and it received over 12 million views since it was posted in March. "Guys, so my worst nightmare happened," Romero said on a voice-over of her decorating an unrelated cake. "Last week, a lady DMed me and asked me if I can make an emo cake, and I was thinking 'Yes, of course. I love emo and I love goth.'"

After the cake was nearly set to be delivered, the client told Romero it was for her soon-to-be 4-year-old granddaughter. "I thought I was a little bit weird because I don’t know an emo four-year-old. But I was thinking, I was trying to reason with myself, 'Maybe she just likes Wednesday or something like that,'" Romero said. Sinking into her confusion, Romero asked the client what the theme of the birthday party was, to which she learned it was Sesame Street. That's when Romero realized she knew something was wrong.

"My heart sinks a little bit because this is now making sense to me. And when I scroll back, I misread emo and it says 'Elmo cake,'" Romero said, referencing the texts between her and the client. To try and save the day, Romero went to a local grocery store and begged the bakery to put an Elmo topper on the cake, which was decorated in black frosting. She wound up giving the cake to the client for free and shared the story on social media — and users loved the idea of an emo Elmo cake and were begging Romero to reveal it.