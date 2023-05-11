Texas Fishermen Hook 14-Foot 'Monster' After 'Back-And-Forth Battle'

After two hours of waiting around at JP Luby Beach on Padre Island last week, two anglers finally hooked a massive catch — one they'd never forget.

Glenn Laskowski Jr., his friend JR and their kids used a 20-pound cownose stingray for bait which ultimately led them on an hour-and-30-minute "battle" with a massive hammerhead shark. "We finally were able to land the fish and get to see the true size of the monster. We quickly dehooked the fish, and got some quick pictures then went to release the fish," Laskowski told KHOU. While they fought hard to reel the shark in, it took over 30 minutes for the crew to release it.

"Unfortunately, the fish didn’t wanna swim off due to its size and long fight in over all the sandbars. Not all swim off but most will," Laskowski said. Because of this, the group took the shark to be weighed and measured and to their amazement, it clocked in at 14 feet 4 inches and nearly 1,000 pounds. The shark's meat was "all given away," he said.

"It was a sight to see for everyone, including Glenn and JR, who are very avid and experienced shark anglers on the Corpus coast," Laskowski said.

Shark fishing is "perfectly fine" to do in Texas, as long as you do it within state regulations, an expert told 3NEWS back in July.

See photos of the massive catch below: