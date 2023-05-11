The Best Chicken Wings In Colorado

Chicken wings, one of the most popular eats in America, had very humble beginnings. Once commonly discarded pieces of this bird, they're now one of the most exciting pieces to eat. Even better are the different varieties you can partake in, from dry and saucy to flats and drums. Luckily, you won't have to look far to find a nice order of chicken wings thanks to bars, restaurants, and other eateries.

For those who're obsessed with chicken wings, LoveFood released a list of the most delicious ones in every state. According to writers, Colorado's top pick is the spicy peanut traditional wings from Fire on the Mountain! Here's why it was chosen:

"Denver's Fire on the Mountain, which has locations in Washington Park and Highlands, attracts customers from all over for its high-quality chicken wings (cage-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free). Plus, the sauces the wings are tossed in and served with are phenomenal. Options include raspberry habanero, extra hot Buffalo, and Cajun dry rub. However, it's the spicy peanut that inspires glowing reviews. The dish comes with celery sticks and blue cheese, or ranch dressing."