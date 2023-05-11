The Most Dangerous City In Florida

Whether it's moving to a new area or visiting a trendy destination, it's always important to be aware of your surroundings. Every town or city has crime, but some locations have it more than others.

That's why Travel Safe - Abroad found the most dangerous cities in every state, including Florida. Tallahassee was named the most dangerous city in the Sunshine State. Analysts provided a few stats about this popular destination:

Population – 196,102 (2021)

Violent Crime Rate – 7.94 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate – 29.47 per 1,000 residents

Researchers also gave more insight into Tallahassee's place on the list:

"The state capital of Florida is among the most dangerous cities in Florida and, at times, has even made the top ten list of dangerous cities in the country. Data sources note that the crime rate in Tallahassee is higher than 92% of other United States cities. Some of the worst neighborhoods in Tallahassee include Perkins, The Gardens at Westlake, Terrance Heights, Providence, and Falls Chase, among others. Both the property and violent crime rates in Tallahassee are well above state averages."

Here are the Top 10 most dangerous cities in Florida:

Tallahassee Orlando Panama City Lake City Riviera Beach Cocoa Lauderhill Lake Worth Homestead Daytona Beach

Check out the full report, and more details about each city, on travelsafe-abroad.com.