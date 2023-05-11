The Most Dangerous City In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

May 11, 2023

Southcenter Pedestrian Bridge 2
Photo: Getty Images

Whether it's moving to a new area or visiting a trendy destination, it's always important to be aware of your surroundings. Every town or city has crime, but some locations have it worse than others.

That's why Travel Safe - Abroad found the most dangerous cities in every state, including Washington state. Fife was named the most dangerous city in the Evergreen State. Researchers also gave more insight into Fife's place on the list:

"Fife and Tukwila constantly battle it out for the most dangerous city in Washington. Fife edged out Tukwila with 129 crimes per square mile in this small city this year. Residents have a 1 in 15 chance of experiencing vehicle theft, burglary, or other theft in Fife. Property crime is the main driver for this high number, with 40 thefts per 1,000 residents and 671 total incidences. Visitors or residents are more than twice as likely to fall victim to a property crime in Fife than in the rest of the state. Also, residents have a 1 in 131 chance of being the victim of a violent crime in Fife, including assault, rape, robbery, or murder."

Here are the Top 10 most dangerous cities in Washington:

  1. Fife
  2. Tukwila
  3. Spokane
  4. Tacoma
  5. Toppenish
  6. Seattle
  7. Shelton
  8. Aberdeen
  9. Port Angeles
  10. Lakewood

Check out the full report, and more details about each city, on travelsafe-abroad.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.