Whether it's moving to a new area or visiting a trendy destination, it's always important to be aware of your surroundings. Every town or city has crime, but some locations have it worse than others.

That's why Travel Safe - Abroad found the most dangerous cities in every state, including Washington state. Fife was named the most dangerous city in the Evergreen State. Researchers also gave more insight into Fife's place on the list:

"Fife and Tukwila constantly battle it out for the most dangerous city in Washington. Fife edged out Tukwila with 129 crimes per square mile in this small city this year. Residents have a 1 in 15 chance of experiencing vehicle theft, burglary, or other theft in Fife. Property crime is the main driver for this high number, with 40 thefts per 1,000 residents and 671 total incidences. Visitors or residents are more than twice as likely to fall victim to a property crime in Fife than in the rest of the state. Also, residents have a 1 in 131 chance of being the victim of a violent crime in Fife, including assault, rape, robbery, or murder."

Here are the Top 10 most dangerous cities in Washington:

Fife Tukwila Spokane Tacoma Toppenish Seattle Shelton Aberdeen Port Angeles Lakewood

Check out the full report, and more details about each city, on travelsafe-abroad.com.