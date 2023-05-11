'Very Strange' Item From Sunken Nazi Ship Washes Up On Texas Coast

A "very strange" item from a sunken German ship from World War II washed up on the Texas coast.

A Mustang Island State Park ranger named Eric shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday (May 10) addressing the insane amount of seaweed washing up on the shore. Before the video ended, however, he pointed to something else that washed up — a rubber bale that was on board a German ship in January 1944 during World War II.

"This bale of rubber washed up from a German cargo ship that was sunk in 1944 off the coast of Brazil. It was sunk by America," Eric said as he walked toward the object, which is about the size of an average ottoman. "This is just a bale of rubber for some supply issues that Germany was shipping all over the world, and it washed up here 70-something years later."