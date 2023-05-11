WATCH: Minnesota Inventor Builds World's First Beer-Powered Motorcycle

Ky Michaelson has created many "unusual" things inside of his garage in Bloomington. First a rocket-powered toilet and a jet-powered coffee pot, and now a beer-powered motorcycle. According to FOX9, instead of a gas engine, the bike has a "14-gallon keg with a heating coil inside." Michaelson pours beer into the keg just as one would pour gas into an engine. Once the beer heats up to 300 degrees, steam shoots out the back of the bike exerting enough energy to keep it moving forward.

"The people who know me, they always expect something kind of a little bit different from me that comes out of the shop. One thing about this motorcycle is that it is definitely different and I like to be really creative and do things that other people have never done in the past." When asked why he chose beer as a form of power, Michaelson explained to FOX9 that he doesn't drink it, so what else would it be good for?

"The price of gas is getting up there! I don't drink. I'm not a drinker, so I can't think of anything better than to use it for fuel."