When planning summer vacations and special trips, many travelers plan to visit popular stops like Times Square in New York City, DisneyWorld in Florida or the Grand Canyon, but there are so many more unique and under-the-radar spots across the vast expanse of America that are not visited as often but still just as beautiful and fun.

GoBankingRates helped narrow down your next trip by searching for the best hidden-gem destinations around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. So which spot in Wisconsin is considered the state's best hidden gem destination?

The Apostle Islands

The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is perfect for lovers of the outdoors, with nearly two dozen islands offering visitors a chance to experience several fun activities and excursions while being treated to stunning views. Here's what the site had to say:

"With their windy beaches and postcard-worthy cliffs, the Apostle Islands are — as the National Park Service puts it — 'where water meets land and sky, culture meets culture, and past meets present.' Across 21 islands and 12 miles of mainland, you'll find everything from the lighthouses of Lake Superior to mysterious sea caves and winter caves jeweled with ice. Camping is common, but this Wisconsin hidden gem is also an under-the-radar dive for, well, diving."

Check out the full list at GoBankingRates.com to read up on the best hidden gem destinations around the country.