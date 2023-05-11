Young Thug Is 'Feeling Fine' After Illness Sent Him To The Hospital
By Tony M. Centeno
May 12, 2023
Young Thug is recovering after an illness sent him straight to the hospital.
On Thursday, May 11, 11Alive reported that the jailed rapper was taken to a nearby medical facility after he experienced synonyms of an unidentified ailment. According to his lawyer Keith Adams, Thugger "had some difficulty of a similar sort" before his scheduled hearing. He told Judge Ural Glanville that he was concerned about his client's condition and his overall well-being. Following his evaluation, Young Thug was released and, according to Vulture, he's "feeling fine." He's expected to appear in court today to continue jury selection.
“Jeffery was not feeling well earlier, and the sheriff’s office had him seen by medical personnel to ensure that he was okay,” Adams said. “We expect to be back in court tomorrow as we continue to fight these charges and work toward getting him home.”
Young Thug's recent illness falls in line with past complaint from his legal team. Last month, his attorney's made a fourth attempt to request bail for Thug after they said he was "languishing" after sitting in jail for nearly a year. He had been denied bond numerous times before but they tried once again for the sake of Thug's health. In his most recent motion, attorney Brian Steel argued that his client has limited healthy food options, is "sleep-deprived" and barely does any exercise due to the size of his cell.
A decision has not yet been made on Young Thug's bail. He and 10 others are currently incarcerated until the official start of the YSL RICO trial. Since jury selection has entered its fifth month with no real progress made, it's still not clear when the actual trial will commence.