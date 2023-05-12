103-Year-Old Restaurant Named Florida's Best Seafood Spot

There's something inherently satisfying about seafood, whether it's enjoying a basket of fried shrimp or slurping raw oysters from the shell. While you're guaranteed to get the freshest catch from coastal communities, plenty of eateries across the nation are dedicated to serving up some delicious seafood.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the best seafood restaurant in every state. Writers determined their picks after scouring lists, ratings, reviews, and several local and regional places. Sushi bars and "informal" seafood shacks were left off the list.

According to writers, Florida's top seafood restaurant is Joe's Stone Crab! Here's why it was chosen:

"Open October through May, when stone crabs are in season, this cavernous South Beach restaurant began serving its eponymous crustaceans – which have rock-hard shells and were previously considered inedible – in 1921, launching what is now a Florida tradition. In addition to massive stone crab claws and crab bisque, the full menu features conch fritters, coconut shrimp, fried grouper, seafood platters, and lobster rolls."

You can find this restaurant at 11 Washington Ave. in Miami Beach. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Want to add more seafood restaurants to your bucket list? Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.