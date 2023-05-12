Arizona Is Home To One Of The World's Most Dangerous Tourist Attractions

By Dani Medina

May 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of tourist attractions, does danger come to mind? It did for 24/7 Wall St. — so much so, that the personal finance site made a list of the world's most dangerous tourist attractions. And yep, you guessed it, Arizona made the list.

Among other worldly destinations like Brazil, Spain and France, one of the world's most dangerous tourist destinations is right here in our backyard — the Grand Canyon. Here's why:

One of the most popular attractions in the U.S., the Grand Canyon is the site of about a dozen deaths every year. Surprisingly, only a few of those are due to falls. Other causes of death include dehydration and extreme heat, drowning, medical events, car accidents, and suicides.

Check out the full report to learn more about some of the most dangerous tourist attractions in the U.S.

