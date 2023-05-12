Bo Jackson Says He's Had Hiccups For Nearly A Year And Doesn't Know Why

Legendary former dual-sport athlete Bo Jackson said he's been dealing with hiccups for nearly a year and doesn't know why.

Jackson, 60, addressed the situation on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning podcast and noted that it caused him to recently miss a ceremony honoring Baseball Hall of Famer and fellow Auburn University baseball and football star Frank Thomas.

“I’ve had the hiccups since last July and I’m getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it,” Jackson said via NBC News. “But I’m busy at the hospital sitting up with doctors poking me and shining lights down my throat, and probing me every way they can to find out why I’ve got these hiccups, so that’s the only reason that I wasn’t there.”