Bo Jackson Says He's Had Hiccups For Nearly A Year And Doesn't Know Why
By Jason Hall
May 12, 2023
Legendary former dual-sport athlete Bo Jackson said he's been dealing with hiccups for nearly a year and doesn't know why.
Jackson, 60, addressed the situation on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning podcast and noted that it caused him to recently miss a ceremony honoring Baseball Hall of Famer and fellow Auburn University baseball and football star Frank Thomas.
“I’ve had the hiccups since last July and I’m getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it,” Jackson said via NBC News. “But I’m busy at the hospital sitting up with doctors poking me and shining lights down my throat, and probing me every way they can to find out why I’ve got these hiccups, so that’s the only reason that I wasn’t there.”
When asked if anyone has given him a reason why he's been dealing with the hiccups for so long, the former NFL and MLB player responded, "Hell, no," emphatically.
“I have done everything: scare me, drink water upside down, smell the a** of a porcupine. It doesn’t work,” Jackson said.
The Bessemer native is widely considered to be one of college football's all-time greatest players, having been named as a two-time consensus All-American (1983, 1985), three-time first-team All-SEC selection (1982, 1983, 1985) and the SEC Player of the Year, Walter Camp Award and Heisman Trophy winner in 1985. Jackson's dominance continued at the professional level, earning a Pro Bowl appearance as a running back for the then-Los Angeles Raiders in 1990 and an MLB All-Star Game appearance as a member of the Kansas City Royals in 1989.