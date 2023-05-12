Bush's Gavin Rossdale Reveals Why He's The 'Smudge' In The Band

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale sat down with iHeart Radio's very own Josh Klinger of The Klinger Show on Rock 955 to discuss his upcoming single, heavy life events that have impacted song lyrics, making records, and more!

Bush's latest single, "All Things Must Change" hit radio on May 3rd. The hard-hitting, heavy single stands out to empower listeners to accept the tragic things that have happened in life, forgive themselves, and move on as a stronger individual than before. Rossdale explained the meaning behind the lyrics and why it felt "necessary" to share this song with the world.

"Its a bit exciting you know. Obviously it's unusual. As you progress through life you get heavier. You know I made a pretty bruised record. It all goes with my life. You get divorced, and divorce is the worst. So I was beaten up and still recorded which I am proud of. People at war think its one of the best songs that i've ever written. But it wasn't a record that set anything on fire because I was too busy putting myself out, putting the flames out. I just could sense that it was a necessary record."

Rossdale mentioned how thrilled he feels to be apart of Bush, stating that the band is "so damn good" live even when he "smudges" the performance.

"I can't help but feel like, 'wow, we're prepared!' One song goes into the next, feels great, sounds great, and it's really fun to sing. I haven't done many shows but sometimes i'll play something and i'll go 'oh, do I have to play this song right now? It should be this song.' You know it's not always 100% of the time exactly what I want to play."