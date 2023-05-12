California Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

What could possibly be better than a hearty burger piled high with the works? Perhaps, a hearty burger piled high with the works with a side of fries! You can't go wrong with a classic burger and fries! Few better pairings exist in the world that compliment each other so well. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for serving the best burger and fries around. Wether it be presentation or delicious toppings and sauces, something about this restaurants' burger and fries is so extraordinary that people cant stop talking about it.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burger and fries meal in all of California is served at HiHo Cheeseburger located in Santa Monica and Los Angeles. LoveFood praised the restaurant for their premium grass-fed Wagyu beef burgers.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"HiHo Cheeseburger is a casual burger and fries joint whose patties are made with premium grass-fed Wagyu beef. Customers can choose between a double or triple-stacked burger with the option of having it grilled in mustard and served with ketchup, American cheese, onion jam, lettuce, and house-made pickles. The burgers are highly praised for being tender, juicy and flavorful, and you shouldn't forget a side of fries – they're super crisp and fluffy on the inside."

For a continued list of the best places to order a burger and fries across the country visit lovefood.com.