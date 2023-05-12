FDA Eases Rules On Blood Donations From Gay And Bisexual Men

By Bill Galluccio

May 12, 2023

Female nurse collects blood from senior patient for testing at hospital
Photo: Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has finalized a new rule that will make it easier for gay and bisexual men to donate blood. Under the new rule, all donors must complete a questionnaire about their recent sexual activity.

Under previous guidelines, gay or bisexual men who had sex with men would have to wait three months to donate blood. Under the new rules, gay or bisexual men would only be barred from donating blood if they recently had sex with new or multiple partners.

The change now allows men in a monogamous relationships to donate blood without having to abstain from sex.

The new rules also preclude anybody from donating blood if they are currently taking medication to treat an HIV infection.

Health officials hope the new rules will result in an uptick in blood donations as the country is dealing with a blood shortage. The shortage was exasperated during the coronavirus pandemic as many blood drives at schools and officers across the country were canceled.

“This shift toward individual donor assessments prioritizes the safety of America’s blood supply while treating all donors with the fairness and respect they deserve,” said Kate Fry, the chief executive of America’s Blood Centers, according to the New York Times.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.