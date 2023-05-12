FDA Eases Rules On Blood Donations From Gay And Bisexual Men

The Food and Drug Administration has finalized a new rule that will make it easier for gay and bisexual men to donate blood. Under the new rule, all donors must complete a questionnaire about their recent sexual activity.

Under previous guidelines, gay or bisexual men who had sex with men would have to wait three months to donate blood. Under the new rules, gay or bisexual men would only be barred from donating blood if they recently had sex with new or multiple partners.

The change now allows men in a monogamous relationships to donate blood without having to abstain from sex.

The new rules also preclude anybody from donating blood if they are currently taking medication to treat an HIV infection.

Health officials hope the new rules will result in an uptick in blood donations as the country is dealing with a blood shortage. The shortage was exasperated during the coronavirus pandemic as many blood drives at schools and officers across the country were canceled.

“This shift toward individual donor assessments prioritizes the safety of America’s blood supply while treating all donors with the fairness and respect they deserve,” said Kate Fry, the chief executive of America’s Blood Centers, according to the New York Times.