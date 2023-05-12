Former Director Of Charity Accused Of Embezzling $230,000, Gambling It Away

A North Carolina man is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a charity that he previously worked for. U.S. Attorney Jane Young said that 42-year-old Kyle Fisher has been indicted on four counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors said that Fisher, who used to be the executive director of LISTEN Community Services in Lebanon, stole $230,000 from the charity during a 19-month period from February 2021 and September 2022.

Fisher allegedly used his position to write checks to himself and transfer money from the charity's PayPal to his own personal bank account. He attempted to cover his tracks by creating fake invoices and receipts and making changes to the charity's financial reports. He then used the stolen money to gamble at the MGM casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Fisher was placed on leave in September 2022 and resigned from his position in February.

"While we process our disappointment and sadness over this betrayal of trust, we are also incredibly grateful to the authorities that we've been working with collaboratively over the past several months. We are confident that their work will bring closure, justice, and restitution to our neighbors, volunteers, staff, and supporters in the Upper Valley," the charity said in a statement.

This is not the first time Fisher has been charged with embezzling money. According to Valley News, Fisher pleaded guilty to embezzling less than $200 in Michigan court in 2012.