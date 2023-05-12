Herd Of Cows Help Police Locate Suspect Who Fled During Traffic Stop

A suspect who fled on foot from a traffic stop was nabbed by police thanks to the help of some cows. The Boone Police Department said that officers tried to pull over Joshua Minton, 34, but he refused, leading them on a high-speed chase.

During the chase, Minton abandoned his car and fled on foot.

"Due to the suspect's fast and reckless driving, our officers were not close enough to see exactly where the suspect ran," the department said in a statement.

As the officers began to search the area, they received some help from an unlikely source. While Minton may have been able to evade the police, he couldn't stay hidden from the cows, who led the officers right to Minton's hiding spot.

He was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with license revoked, and disorderly conduct.

"In addition to thanking our officers and deputies for putting themselves in harm's way, obviously, we want to express our gratitude to the cows for their assistance," Sergeant Dennis O'Neal wrote in the press release.