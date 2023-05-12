House With Strange History Named Colorado's Best Hidden Wonder

By Zuri Anderson

May 12, 2023

Popular tourist attractions and destinations will always be there for curious travelers and die-hard fans. Some people, however, are opting to experience towns, attractions, and landscapes that are considered under the radar, strange, quirky, or just different enough from trendy places.

If you want to visit some unique tourist spots, Stacker used data from Atlas Obscura to determine every state's best hidden wonder. Researchers determined their picks based on how many people are interested in visiting and those who had already been there.

According to writers, Colorado's top hidden travel gem is the Magic Mushroom House! Here's why it was chosen:

"The 6,000-square-foot, 12-story shroom incorporates a mind-bending array of twists and turns that Ulrych attempted to evoke the golden ratio, a geometric design that incorporates the divine mathematics of the Fibonacci sequence most commonly seen in the shape of a nautilus shell. Although the Magic Mushroom House has been included in a design tour in the past, opportunities to visit this private residence are rare, so please respect the owners' privacy."

You can find this fascinating place in Aspen, but you'll have to do a little research to find it yourself.

Check out the full list on stacker.com.

