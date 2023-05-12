Ice Spice Has Complete Creative Control Ahead Of Upcoming Project

Her first-ever project already contains hits like "Munch," "Gangsta Boo" featuring Lil Tjay and "Princess Diana." The latter record recently got the remix treatment from Nicki Minaj, who also appears in the song's official music video. In the story, Ice Spice's manager, James Rosemond Jr., said it took "months" to get Nicki to get on board for the remix. Along with the song, Minaj announced a partnership with Ice Spice with her new label Heavy On It. However, Rosemond did not comment on the announcement.



“I’m listening to her. Who’s her idol?" Rosemond said. "Nicki, Nicki, Nicki, Nicki, Nicki. My thing is, how do I get her Nicki? And it’s being persistent... It took months to get Nicki on board, and it happened.”



Elsewhere in the story, Ice Spice's label heads 10K co-president Zach Friedman confirmed that Ice Spice doesn't have the "traditional A&R" that most artists do. She also owns her masters and publishing, which is a rare feat for any rising artist.



“No one on the label side touches the music," Friedman said. "There is no traditional A&R with her. No one’s picking beats, no one’s saying, ‘Do this, do that,’ It’s all her. We’re on her schedule.”



Read the entire cover story now before the issue hits newsstands on May 13 and watch video from her interview below.