Janelle Monáe Delivers NSFW Video For 'Lipstick Lover' Off Her Upcoming LP
By Tony M. Centeno
May 12, 2023
Janelle Monáe returns with sultry visuals for her brand new single.
On Friday, the singer-actress stunned the masses by dropping off her new song "Lipstick Lover." Monáe acts out all of her intimate fantasies as she croons over the island-inspired instrumentals produced by Nate "Rocket" Wonder. She truly brings her lyrics to life in the steamy music video she released along with iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. Monáe nearly broke the Internet earlier this week when she posted a revealing preview of the video, in which she channels her inner Hugh Hefner and she surrounds herself with gorgeous women of all ages at a rambunctious pool party.
"Drag me and ruin my life lipstick lova!" Monáe wrote about the introductory scene in her video. "😫this scene is one of my favs and kept me up at night just thinking about finally getting to bring it to life!!! It feels so good to finally share. I wanna say THANK YOU to my wonderful loved ones, friends, and family for showing up and making this song and emotion pic so so special. Special thank you to my brother Alan Ferguson (been making things together since many moons!).Directing this one together was full circle and so damn fun. Wait till y’all see this bts. 😬."
Janelle Monáe's new song comes straight off her first album in five years, The Age of Pleasure. The 14-track LP, which serves as the follow-up to her Dirty Computer album, is set to arrive on June 9 but pre-orders are available on all streaming platforms. Check out her NSFW video now. and stream the song on iHeartRadio.