"Drag me and ruin my life lipstick lova!" Monáe wrote about the introductory scene in her video. "😫this scene is one of my favs and kept me up at night just thinking about finally getting to bring it to life!!! It feels so good to finally share. I wanna say THANK YOU to my wonderful loved ones, friends, and family for showing up and making this song and emotion pic so so special. Special thank you to my brother Alan Ferguson (been making things together since many moons!).Directing this one together was full circle and so damn fun. Wait till y’all see this bts. 😬."



Janelle Monáe's new song comes straight off her first album in five years, The Age of Pleasure. The 14-track LP, which serves as the follow-up to her Dirty Computer album, is set to arrive on June 9 but pre-orders are available on all streaming platforms. Check out her NSFW video now. and stream the song on iHeartRadio.

