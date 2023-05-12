Longtime Restaurant Named Colorado's Best Seafood Spot

There's something inherently satisfying about seafood, whether it's enjoying a basket of fried shrimp or slurping raw oysters from the shell. While you're guaranteed to get the freshest catch from coastal communities, plenty of eateries across the nation are dedicated to serving up some delicious seafood.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the best seafood restaurant in every state. Writers determined their picks after scouring lists, ratings, reviews, and several local and regional places. Sushi bars and "informal" seafood shacks were left off the list.

According to writers, Colorado's top seafood restaurant is Jax's Fish House and Oyster Bar! Here's why it was chosen:

"This upscale Colorado-based chain serves sustainable seafood in six locations including LoDo (Lower Downtown Denver). Their raw bar features a proprietary oyster – the buttery and low-salinity Emersum – bred in partnership with Virginia’s Rappahannock Oyster Co. Customers comment on the strong drinks and superior service, and love the tuna poke, crawfish gumbo, seared scallops, and of course the oysters."

This restaurant has several restaurants across Colorado, including Boulder, Denver, Fort Collins, and more. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Want to add more seafood restaurants to your bucket list? Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.