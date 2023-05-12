Massachusetts Spot Named The Best 'Hidden Gem' Destination In The State

By Jason Hall

May 12, 2023

Massachusetts Welcome sign
Photo: Getty Images

A Massachusetts tourist attraction is being called the best hidden gem destination in the entire state.

GoBankingRates.com ranked the best hidden gem destinations in every state, which included Hammond Castle as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Why shell out for Switzerland when Gloucester, Mass., has a castle of its own? John Hays Hammond, Jr., completed this European-style castle in 1929 to store his hodgepodge of medieval, Roman and Renaissance artifacts, and now you’re free to tour them. Or, you could just kick back and marvel at the epic Atlantic shoreline. Your choice," GoBankingRates' Dan Ketchum wrote.

GoBankingRates' full list of the best hidden gem destinations in every state is listed below:

  1. Alabama- Dauphin Island
  2. Alaska- Cordova
  3. Arizona- Biosphere 2
  4. Arkansas- Crystal Bridges Museum
  5. California- Stinson Beach
  6. Colorado- Nederland
  7. Connecticut- Cathedral Pines Preserve
  8. Delaware- Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library
  9. Florida- Cheeca Lodge and Spa
  10. Georgia- Jekyll Island Club Resort
  11. Hawaii- Byodo-In Temple
  12. Idaho- Lake Couer d'Alene
  13. Illinois- Cache River State Natural Area
  14. Indiana- West Baden Springs Hotel
  15. Iowa- Grotto of Redemption
  16. Kansas- Clinton State Park
  17. Kentucky- Paducah
  18. Louisiana- Rip Van Winkle Gardens
  19. Maine- Camden Snow Bowl
  20. Maryland- Matoaka Beach
  21. Massachusetts- Hammond Castle
  22. Michigan- Mackinac Island
  23. Minnesota- Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park
  24. Mississippi- Bay St. Louis
  25. Missouri- Katy Trail State Park
  26. Montana- Flathead Valley
  27. Nebraska- Brownville
  28. Nevada- Valley of Fire State Park
  29. New Hampshire- Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site
  30. New Jersey- Sunset Beach
  31. New Mexico- Meow Wolf
  32. New York- Alexandria Bay
  33. North Carolina- The Outer Banks
  34. North Dakota- Sheyenne National Grassland
  35. Ohio- Geneva-on-the-Lake
  36. Oklahoma- The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa
  37. Oregon- Mt. Hood National Forest
  38. Pennsylvania- Ohiopyle State Park
  39. Rhode Island- East Bay Bike Path
  40. South Carolina- Bluffton
  41. South Dakota- The Black Hills
  42. Tennessee- Incline Railway
  43. Texas- The Blue Lagoon
  44. Utah- The Backcountry of Bryce Canyon
  45. Vermont- Newfane
  46. Virginia- Assateague Island
  47. Washington- Leavenworth
  48. West Virginia- Bluestone National Scenic River
  49. Wisconsin- The Apostle Islands
  50. Wyoming- Jenny Lake Lodge
