Massachusetts Spot Named The Best 'Hidden Gem' Destination In The State

A Massachusetts tourist attraction is being called the best hidden gem destination in the entire state.

GoBankingRates.com ranked the best hidden gem destinations in every state, which included Hammond Castle as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Why shell out for Switzerland when Gloucester, Mass., has a castle of its own? John Hays Hammond, Jr., completed this European-style castle in 1929 to store his hodgepodge of medieval, Roman and Renaissance artifacts, and now you’re free to tour them. Or, you could just kick back and marvel at the epic Atlantic shoreline. Your choice," GoBankingRates' Dan Ketchum wrote.

GoBankingRates' full list of the best hidden gem destinations in every state is listed below: