Massachusetts Spot Named The Best 'Hidden Gem' Destination In The State
By Jason Hall
May 12, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
A Massachusetts tourist attraction is being called the best hidden gem destination in the entire state.
GoBankingRates.com ranked the best hidden gem destinations in every state, which included Hammond Castle as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Why shell out for Switzerland when Gloucester, Mass., has a castle of its own? John Hays Hammond, Jr., completed this European-style castle in 1929 to store his hodgepodge of medieval, Roman and Renaissance artifacts, and now you’re free to tour them. Or, you could just kick back and marvel at the epic Atlantic shoreline. Your choice," GoBankingRates' Dan Ketchum wrote.
GoBankingRates' full list of the best hidden gem destinations in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Dauphin Island
- Alaska- Cordova
- Arizona- Biosphere 2
- Arkansas- Crystal Bridges Museum
- California- Stinson Beach
- Colorado- Nederland
- Connecticut- Cathedral Pines Preserve
- Delaware- Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library
- Florida- Cheeca Lodge and Spa
- Georgia- Jekyll Island Club Resort
- Hawaii- Byodo-In Temple
- Idaho- Lake Couer d'Alene
- Illinois- Cache River State Natural Area
- Indiana- West Baden Springs Hotel
- Iowa- Grotto of Redemption
- Kansas- Clinton State Park
- Kentucky- Paducah
- Louisiana- Rip Van Winkle Gardens
- Maine- Camden Snow Bowl
- Maryland- Matoaka Beach
- Massachusetts- Hammond Castle
- Michigan- Mackinac Island
- Minnesota- Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park
- Mississippi- Bay St. Louis
- Missouri- Katy Trail State Park
- Montana- Flathead Valley
- Nebraska- Brownville
- Nevada- Valley of Fire State Park
- New Hampshire- Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site
- New Jersey- Sunset Beach
- New Mexico- Meow Wolf
- New York- Alexandria Bay
- North Carolina- The Outer Banks
- North Dakota- Sheyenne National Grassland
- Ohio- Geneva-on-the-Lake
- Oklahoma- The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa
- Oregon- Mt. Hood National Forest
- Pennsylvania- Ohiopyle State Park
- Rhode Island- East Bay Bike Path
- South Carolina- Bluffton
- South Dakota- The Black Hills
- Tennessee- Incline Railway
- Texas- The Blue Lagoon
- Utah- The Backcountry of Bryce Canyon
- Vermont- Newfane
- Virginia- Assateague Island
- Washington- Leavenworth
- West Virginia- Bluestone National Scenic River
- Wisconsin- The Apostle Islands
- Wyoming- Jenny Lake Lodge