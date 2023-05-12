Michigan Man Wins Huge Lottery Prize From Pool Of Losing Tickets

By Logan DeLoye

May 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Michigan man entered a non-winning ticket into a lottery pool of losing tickets and ending up winning $100,000 in the random second chance drawing. According to UPI, a ticket with numbers that previously struck out in a past lottery drawing won this time around. The anonymous 42-year-old Wayne County native claimed that he plays one specific lottery game often.

"I have been playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot game a lot, so when I learned there was a second chance component to the game, I figured I might as well give it a try. I got an email from the lottery one day informing me that I'd won a $100,000 prize in the second chance drawing and I thought it was a joke." The fortunate individual was in such disbelief that he called state lottery officials to make sure it was not a scam.

"I called the Lottery to confirm that the email was a scam, which is when I found out I had really won. I was shocked! Winning still doesn't seem real and I don't think it will sink in for a while." UPI mentioned that mere weeks ago, another lucky Michigan man won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize after forgetting he even had the winning ticket on multiple occasions!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.