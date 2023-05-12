Michigan Man Wins Huge Lottery Prize From Pool Of Losing Tickets

One lucky Michigan man entered a non-winning ticket into a lottery pool of losing tickets and ending up winning $100,000 in the random second chance drawing. According to UPI, a ticket with numbers that previously struck out in a past lottery drawing won this time around. The anonymous 42-year-old Wayne County native claimed that he plays one specific lottery game often.

"I have been playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot game a lot, so when I learned there was a second chance component to the game, I figured I might as well give it a try. I got an email from the lottery one day informing me that I'd won a $100,000 prize in the second chance drawing and I thought it was a joke." The fortunate individual was in such disbelief that he called state lottery officials to make sure it was not a scam.

"I called the Lottery to confirm that the email was a scam, which is when I found out I had really won. I was shocked! Winning still doesn't seem real and I don't think it will sink in for a while." UPI mentioned that mere weeks ago, another lucky Michigan man won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize after forgetting he even had the winning ticket on multiple occasions!