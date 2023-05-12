Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

What could possibly be better than a hearty burger piled high with the works? Perhaps, a hearty burger piled high with the works with a side of fries! You can't go wrong with a classic burger and fries! Few better pairings exist in the world that compliment each other so well. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for serving the best burger and fries around. Wether it be presentation or delicious toppings and sauces, something about this restaurants' burger and fries is so extraordinary that people cant stop talking about it.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burger and fries meal in all of Michigan is served at California Burgerz located in Hamtramck.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"California Burgerz serves a mouth-watering range of burgers and fries. The classic order is the signature combination of an Angus beef patty with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, and proprietary CB Sauce, served on a brioche bun. Don't skip the Gorilla Fries, which come topped with half a pound of beef and bacon. Customers love the fact everything is made to order."

For a continued list of the best places to order a burger and fries across the country visit lovefood.com.