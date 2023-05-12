Neighborhood Restaurant Named Washington's Best Seafood Spot

By Zuri Anderson

May 12, 2023

Close up of fresh seafood on ice plate
Photo: Getty Images

There's something inherently satisfying about seafood, whether it's enjoying a basket of fried shrimp or slurping raw oysters from the shell. While you're guaranteed to get the freshest catch from coastal communities, plenty of eateries across the nation are dedicated to serving up some delicious seafood.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the best seafood restaurant in every state. Writers determined their picks after scouring lists, ratings, reviews, and several local and regional places. Sushi bars and "informal" seafood shacks were left off the list.

According to writers, Washington state's top seafood restaurant is The Walrus and the Carpenter! Here's why it was chosen:

"With a wide selection of local oysters and house cocktails, this fishing-pub-meets-new-American restaurant is a popular spot in Ballard for post-work meet-ups. Customer favorites include fried oysters with cilantro aïoli and grilled sardines. No reservations means that it can be hard to get a table, so show up on the early side or be ready to wait."

You can find this restaurant at 4743 Ballard Ave. NW in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Want to add more seafood restaurants to your bucket list? Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.

