Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

What could possibly be better than a hearty burger piled high with the works? Perhaps, a hearty burger piled high with the works with a side of fries! You can't go wrong with a classic burger and fries! Few better pairings exist in the world that compliment each other so well. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for serving the best burger and fries around. Wether it be presentation or delicious toppings and sauces, something about this restaurants' burger and fries is so extraordinary that people cant stop talking about it.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burger and fries meal in all of Pennsylvania is served at Burgatory locations across the state.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"With locations in and around Pittsburgh, Burgatory is well-loved for its custom burgers. Customers pick a patty (with options including beef, chicken, bison, wild crab, and vegan) and a bun (brioche, pretzel, potato, or lettuce wrap), then select from different rubs, cheeses, sauces, and toppings. For those who prefer to stick to the menu, the Piggy Butter & Jelly comes recommended."

For a continued list of the best places to order a burger with fries across the country visit lovefood.com.