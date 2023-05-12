Reason Olympian YouTuber Crashed Plane In Viral Video Revealed

A former Olympic snowboarder who was accused of purposely crashing his plane in a YouTube video admitted to doing so in order to increase his viewership to get a sponsorship deal.

Trevor Jacob, 29, made the admission as part of a plea agreement in relation to a charge of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to a U.S. attorney's office for Central California news release obtained by NBC News on Thursday (May 11). In December 2022, the FAA confirmed it opened an investigation into a video in which Jacob parachuted from a crashed Taylorcraft BL64 plane in the hills of Los Padres National Forrest near Cuyama, California, on November 24, in a statement obtained by AVWeb.com at the time.

In the video entitled 'I Crashed My Plane,' Jacob makes the trip from the Lompoc City Airport in Santa Barbara to Mammoth Lakes as part of his plan to paraglide, snowboard and spread the ashes of his friend Johnny Strange in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, an area Jacob said Strange loved prior to his 2015 death in a wingsuit accident.