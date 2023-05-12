South Carolina Restaurant Named Among America's Best Seafood Shacks

America has thousands of miles of coastline with ample access to fresh seafood at the drop of a hat. Even for some states not bordering an ocean, there are plenty of lakes both big and small that also provide great access to fresh fish for any seafood lover, pescatarian and foodie alike.

Cheapism searched around the country to find the best seafood shacks available, compiling a list of 20 "beloved" spots you simply have to try, including one right here in South Carolina. According to the site:

"There's no shortage of low-key and friendly joints serving impossibly delicious and unapologetically indulgent eats — from super-fresh oysters to fried shrimp to buttery lobster rolls."

So which South Carolina restaurant is among the country's must-try seafood shacks?

The Wreck of Richard and Charlene

Located in Mount Pleasant, The Wreck of Richard and Charlene, named in honor of a nearby shipwreck from the '80s, serves up incredible fresh seafood that you'll be thinking about for years to come. Cheapism suggests ordering the "award-winning" fried shrimp.

The Wreck of Richard and Charlene is located at 106 Haddrell Street in Mt. Pleasant.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Wreck of Richard and Charlene — named after a North Atlantic-style trawler shipwrecked by Hurricane Hugo in 1989 — is a shack-like, no frills seafood restaurant overlooking Shem Creek. You can't expect air conditioning, fancy dishware, or reservations, but you can count on the best fried shrimp you've ever consumed. The seafood here is fresh and local: grilled or fried fish, scallops, fried oysters, deviled crab, and that award-winning fried shrimp."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see more of the best seafood shacks in the country.