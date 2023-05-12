When planning summer vacations and special trips, many travelers plan to visit popular stops like Times Square in New York City, DisneyWorld in Florida or the Grand Canyon, but there are so many more unique and under-the-radar spots across the vast expanse of America that are not visited as often but still just as beautiful and fun.

GoBankingRates helped narrow down your next trip by searching for the best hidden-gem destinations around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. So which spot in South Carolina is considered the state's best hidden gem destination?

Bluffton

Located slightly more inland than Hilton Head and a short drive from Savannah, Bluffton is an excellent spot to visit if you want similar vibes but less of a touristy crowd. Here's what the site had to say:

"You probably haven't heard of it, and that's exactly why Bluffton defines the concept of 'getaway.' Antelbellum homes, artisan shops and local eats are shaded by the mossy oak trees of the May River, where you can fish, kayak or just explore. It's little wonder the Huffington Post once called Bluffton the most 'Amazing Non-Beach Getaway' in the U.S."

Check out the full list at GoBankingRates.com to read up on the best hidden gem destinations around the country.