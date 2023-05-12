Suspect In California Church Shooting Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

The man accused of killing one person and injuring five others in a shooting at a Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, on May 15, 2022, has been indicted on nearly one hundred federal charges.

The Justice Department said that David Chou, 69, has been indicted on the following charges:

45 counts of obstructing free exercise of religious beliefs by force, which resulted in the death of one person, included attempts to kill 44 others, and involved the use of a firearm and attempted use of explosives and fire;

45 counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act by attacking the church congregants because of their actual or perceived Taiwanese national origin and Presbyterian faith;

One count of attempting to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce by means of fire and explosives;

One count of carrying explosives during the commission of a federal felony offense; and

Six counts of using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

If convicted, Chou could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Chou, a Chinese American citizen, is accused of storming into a luncheon being held for a pastor who was returning from Taiwan. He opened fire on the crowd, killing Dr. John Cheng, 52, and wounding five others. The crowd managed to subdue Chou and used an extension cord to hogtie him until the police arrived.

Investigators said that he allegedly superglued the doors closed and placed ammunition and Molotov cocktails around the building. They said he was motivated by political differences between China and Tawain.

Chou is currently in custody in California, awaiting trial on multiple charges, including murder. Because prosecutors added an enhancement to the murder charge, Chou could also face the death penalty if he's convicted in state court.