Do you have a serious sweet tooth? Then you'll definitely want to check out Taste of Home's latest list of the best candy store in every state. With everything from handcrafted chocolates to imported candies, these stores are a candy lover's paradise.

"From chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors, we’ve found the best candy store in every state. The candy shops on our list have high ratings on TripAdvisor, plus sweet reviews in local newspapers and magazines. Bring on the sugar rush!" the magazine said about its delicious list.

In Arizona, the best candy store is Sweeties Candy of Arizona in Chandler. Here's what Taste of Home said to back up its decision:

You’ll have your hands full (literally!) at Sweeties, where you can find over 100,000 pounds of candy lining the shelves each day. If you end up with more than you can eat, recipes that use leftover candy.