The Best Mexican Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Braintree restaurant is being called the best hidden gem destination in Massachusetts.

Love Food ranked the best Mexican restaurants in every state, which included El Sarape as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Since opening in Braintree, just south of Boston, in 1988, El Sarape has earned a reputation as one of the most consistently excellent Mexican restaurants in Massachusetts," Love Food wrote. "Menu highlights include carnitas, enchiladas verdes, and the restaurant's specialty, guisado con chile ancho: chicken or beef casserole with potatoes, onions, and red chili sauce. The drinks menu is great too, with marvelous margaritas and a wide selection of Mexican beers."

