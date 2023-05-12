Verdict Reached In Trial Of 'Doomsday' Mom Accused Of Killing Her 2 Kids

By Bill Galluccio

May 12, 2023

Idaho Woman On Trial For Killing Her Two Children And Husband's Previous Wife
Photo: Getty Images North America

A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all charges of killing her two children and conspiring to kill her husband's ex-wifeTammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft. She faces life in prison.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, was also charged and will be tried separately. He is also facing charges of killing his ex-wife.

Vallow Daybell's children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, were reported missing in September 2019. Tammy Daybell died in her sleep in October 2019, and Vallow Daybell and Daybell got married a few weeks later.

In June 2020, the remains of Lori's children were found on Chad's property. Lori and Chad were charged shortly after.

Neighbors and friends of Lori and Chad testified that the couple believed that end times were coming and that world was filled with "zombies" and people possessed by demons.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.