Verdict Reached In Trial Of 'Doomsday' Mom Accused Of Killing Her 2 Kids

A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all charges of killing her two children and conspiring to kill her husband's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft. She faces life in prison.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, was also charged and will be tried separately. He is also facing charges of killing his ex-wife.

Vallow Daybell's children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, were reported missing in September 2019. Tammy Daybell died in her sleep in October 2019, and Vallow Daybell and Daybell got married a few weeks later.

In June 2020, the remains of Lori's children were found on Chad's property. Lori and Chad were charged shortly after.

Neighbors and friends of Lori and Chad testified that the couple believed that end times were coming and that world was filled with "zombies" and people possessed by demons.