Woodsy Resort Named Washington's Best Hidden Wonder

Popular tourist attractions and destinations will always be there for curious travelers and die-hard fans. Some people, however, are opting to experience towns, attractions, and landscapes that are considered under the radar, strange, quirky, or just different enough from trendy places.

If you want to visit some unique tourist spots, Stacker used data from Atlas Obscura to determine every state's best hidden wonder. Researchers determined their picks based on how many people are interested in visiting and those who had already been there.

According to writers, Washington state's top hidden travel gem is TreeHouse Point! Here's why it was chosen:

"Pete Nelson—known for his starring role in the Animal Planet reality show 'Treehouse Masters'—created a unique playground for adults in 2006 known as Treehouse Point. This 'tree B&B,' located about 25 miles east of Seattle, offers a getaway for the young-at-heart to channel their inner child in an immersive, wooded setting. Each of the seven treehouses where guests can stay is totally unique—and the main ways to see them are either by booking an overnight stay (which sells out months in advance) or signing up for a tour of the property."