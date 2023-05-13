Employee Found Dead In Freezer At Fast Food Restaurant

A southern Louisiana Arby's manager was found dead in the restaurant's freezer, which launched an investigation, local police confirmed on Friday (May 12).

The woman's body was located just after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (May 11), the New Iberia Police Department said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

“This matter remains under investigation, and no foul play is suspected at this time,” the department said.

The woman's identity wasn't shared publicly other than authorities confirming she was a manager of the New Iberia Arby's restaurant, New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter told KADN during an exclusive interview at the scene.

“So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” Laseter said.

Foul play is not suspected and the death appears to be an accident. however, an investigation is "on-going," according to Laseter.

“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation," said Laseter, who is leading the Criminal Investigations Division of the New Iberia Police Department. "(We) pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene... this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”