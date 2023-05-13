Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Cozy Up Courtside At Lakers Game: See The Snaps
By Dani Medina
May 13, 2023
The stars were out in full force at Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday (May 12) between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
Among those sitting courtside are a rumored new couple, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, who watched LeBron James and the Lakers knock the Warriors out of the NBA Playoffs. Kendall was dressed in a white crop top, beige miniskirt and snakeskin boots, while her new boo wore a leather jacket and snakeskin boots.
In several photos of the two, they're seen laughing, getting close and even whispering in each other's ears.
They weren't the only familiar faces at Friday night's game, though. Kim Kardashian and North West (who were seen holding up signs supporting Tristan Thompson), Quavo, Elon Musk, Michael B. Jordan, Lewis Hamilton, Bill Maher, Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Trae Young were also in attendance.
Kendall and Bad Bunny have been romantically linked for a couple of months now following the former's split from Devin Booker last year. They were first spotted in February, but their relationship is reportedly blossoming and getting more serious. "Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him. She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman," an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month.
See the photos of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner (and other celebrities) at Friday night's Lakers game below: