Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Cozy Up Courtside At Lakers Game: See The Snaps

The stars were out in full force at Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday (May 12) between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Among those sitting courtside are a rumored new couple, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, who watched LeBron James and the Lakers knock the Warriors out of the NBA Playoffs. Kendall was dressed in a white crop top, beige miniskirt and snakeskin boots, while her new boo wore a leather jacket and snakeskin boots.

In several photos of the two, they're seen laughing, getting close and even whispering in each other's ears.

They weren't the only familiar faces at Friday night's game, though. Kim Kardashian and North West (who were seen holding up signs supporting Tristan Thompson), Quavo, Elon Musk, Michael B. Jordan, Lewis Hamilton, Bill Maher, Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Trae Young were also in attendance.