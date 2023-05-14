Florida Teen Arrested For Allegedly Making Bomb Threats To Schools, Airport

Authorities in Florida arrested a 16-year-old accused of making multiple threats to schools and an airport. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said that the teen called 911 around 10 a.m. on Friday (May 12) morning and said he was planning to commit a bombing at South Broward High School in the next two hours.

A few minutes later, the teen called 911 again and threatened to commit a shooting at South Broward High School and Attucks Middle School.

Officials began evacuating the high school and ordered all students in the middle school to shelter in place.

Over the next few hours, the teen called in additional bomb threats to Coconut Creek High School, Blanche Ely High School, Coral Glades High School, and Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport. The sheriff's office said that while the threats disrupted operations, officials quickly determined the threats were unfounded.

Investigators from multiple agencies worked together to identify and locate the teen. Officials did not reveal a motive for the threats but did say he does not attend any of the schools he is accused of making threats against.

The teen was not identified. He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing and is facing charges of making written threats to kill, false reports of a bomb or firearm, and disruption of a school function.