Man Allegedly Steals 5-Ton Military Vehicle, Leads Police On Highway Chase

A Maryland man who was recently released from prison is back behind bars. The Harford County Sheriff's Office said that 38-year-old Michael D. Stevens II allegedly stole a privately owned 1986 923-A five-ton military truck.

Stevens led officers on a chase through residential streets before getting onto Interstate 95. Officers tried to get him to stop using stop sticks but failed. Eventually, Stevens pulled over and attempted to flee the scene on foot. However, he was quickly detained by deputies and taken into custody.

"When I stood up on the steps back there, I seen a big pickup truck over there, and he was trying to get down the street, but he couldn't get down because it was too big. Then, I saw him jump out and run down there, and the police got him down the street," a witness named Tiffany told WBAL.

Officials said that while Stevens struck multiple vehicles during the chase, there were no reports of injuries.

Stevens was taken back to jail and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and failing to obey a lawful order. He is being held without bond.