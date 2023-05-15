2 Popular Florida Destinations Named Among America's Best Places To Visit

Two popular Florida destinations appeared back to back on U.S. News & World Report's latest list, which found the 30 best places to visit in the United States. Researchers "considered a variety of factors, such as attractions, accommodations, and dining options, as well as votes from thousands of travelers, to determine the best places to visit in the USA," according to the website.

The first city mentioned is the quirky and exciting Key West, which ranked at No. 16. Writers explained why they chose this destination:

"Home to the southernmost point in the continental U.S., Key West offers everything one would expect of an island in the Florida Keys. Popular activities include lounging on the beach and deep-sea fishing, as well as snorkeling, kayaking and sailing. Key West offers more than just a pretty coastline, though. Travelers interested in history will find no shortage of interesting parks (including Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park), homes (like Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum) and cemeteries (such as the Historic Key West Cemetery) here. Plus, Key West's lively Duval Street features an eclectic collection of people, restaurants and bars."

Then there's Destin, a well-known city known for its beautiful beaches and plethora of activities. Here's why it was ranked at No. 17:

"Sandwiched between the Gulf of Mexico and Choctawhatchee Bay on the Florida Panhandle, Destin's sugary white sands and emerald-green waters make it one of the country's top vacation destinations. Post up at one of the city's picturesque beaches – Henderson Beach State Park and Shores at Crystal Beach Park are two traveler favorites – to spend the afternoon swimming, snorkeling or sunbathing. Other can't-miss activities include casting a line from The Island Pier (this is the "World's Luckiest Fishing Village" after all), teeing off on one of Destin's premier golf courses and strolling the Destin Harbor Boardwalk."

Need to add more destinations to your bucket list? Check out the full list on U.S. News' website.