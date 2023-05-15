Are Illinoisans Legally Allowed To Collect Rainwater?

Is it legal to collect rainwater in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but let's break it down. According to WGN9, while it is legal to collect rainwater across the state, there is a limit put in place. Collecting rainwater becomes illegal when over 5,000 gallons are collected at one time, and when the construction of the potting used to collect the water does not comply with Illinois Plumbing Code. The Illinois General Assembly noted that this act is legal as long as it is used "only for non-potable uses."

"Amends the Illinois Plumbing License Law. Provides that "plumbing" includes rainwater harvesting distribution systems, but does not include any rainwater harvesting distribution system or rainwater harvesting collection system unless otherwise required by the Illinois Plumbing Code. Requires the Illinois Department of Public Health to adopt and publish a minimum code of standards for rainwater harvesting collection systems and rainwater harvesting distribution systems by January 1, 2012. Requires rainwater harvesting collection systems and rainwater harvesting distribution systems to be (A) used only for non-potable uses and (B) constructed in accordance with the Illinois Plumbing Code. Defines "rainwater harvesting collection system" and rainwater harvesting distribution system."

WGN9 mentioned that Colorado is the only state where it is illegal to collect rainwater. Collecting over 100 gallons of rainwater in Colorado is considered an illegal offense. Other states such as Texas, North Carolina, and New Mexico require residents to have filtration systems installed. In Oregon, it is only legal to collect rainwater when it runs off the roof.