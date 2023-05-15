California Destination Named Best Summer Vacation Spot In The Entire State

Summer is so close, and what better way to soak up the sun than at one of the best summer vacation destinations across the country? While there are a handful of stunning summer vacation destinations scattered across The Golden State, only one is known for being the very best around. Wether you're looking for adventure, views, relaxation, or a little bit of everything for the whole family to enjoy, this is certainly the place to be.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best summer vacation destination in California is Monterey.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"Located on the Central Coast of California, Monterey offers a wide range of activities both indoors and out. There are beautiful beaches, opportunities for whale watching tours, over 20 golf courses, and it’s home to the world-famous Monterey Bay Aquarium. Unlike stand-alone aquariums, it sits right in the bay, with 2,000 gallons of seawater pumped in every minute allowing it to sustain sea life you wouldn’t be able to see elsewhere without scuba gear. Don’t miss the Cannery Row historic district with its former cannery buildings that were converted into unique shops, eateries, and hotels."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit tripstodiscover.com.