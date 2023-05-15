Cops Find Kidnapped Woman Sitting Naked In U-Haul During Traffic Stop

A Maryland man was arrested after officers found a naked woman hiding floorboard in the front seat of a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop. The Maryland State Police said that troopers received reports of a U-Haul truck driving erratically and striking cars in the city of Lanham.

The driver, identified as 62-year-old Dennis Bell, refused to pull over and led officers on a brief chase before crashing into a ditch. He refused to get out as officers surrounded the truck. When two troopers tried to climb through the passenger's side window, they found the woman.

Bell refused to cooperate or identify himself and was taken to the hospital before he was booked in jail at the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections.

Investigators said that Bell allegedly kidnapped her outside of a convenience store in Washington, D.C. Bell forced her into the truck and threatened to kill her if she did not cooperate. He removed her clothing and stabbed her fingers multiple times throughout the day. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Bell is facing 14 criminal charges, including first-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, fourth-degree sex offense, possession of suspected crack cocaine, and driving while impaired. He is also facing 19 traffic charges related to the incident.