Here's The Prettiest Lake In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

May 15, 2023

Kissimmee Colors
Photo: Getty Images

If you need a break from oceanside beaches, then why not visit a lake? America is full of beautiful lakes brimming with wildlife, amazing views, and outdoor experiences. There are even whole communities surrounding these stunning lakes, providing local restaurants, tourist attractions, and other thrilling experiences.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's prettiest lake. The website states, "America boasts all these vistas and more within its massive borders. From the vast Great Lakes to small spring-fed wonders, and from alpine watering holes to man-made reservoirs, these are the prettiest lakes in the country."

According to writers, Florida's most scenic lake is Lake Kissimmee! Here's why it was chosen:

"Florida is best known for its long ocean shoreline (and a certain cartoon mouse, of course). However, there are also some beautiful lakes in the Sunshine State, especially in the area known as 'the headwaters to the Everglades.' Our favorite is Lake Kissimmee, known for its impressive array of wildlife, incredible fishing, scenic equestrian trails, pretty waters, and cowboy culture. More than 13 miles of hiking trails can also be enjoyed within Lake Kissimmee State Park and along the state-designated Buster Island Loop Paddling Trail."

Check out the full list on rd.com.

