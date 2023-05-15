Here's The Prettiest Lake In Washington

If you need a break from oceanside beaches, then why not visit a lake? America is full of beautiful lakes brimming with wildlife, amazing views, and outdoor experiences. There are even whole communities surrounding these stunning lakes, providing local restaurants, tourist attractions, and other thrilling experiences.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's prettiest lake. The website states, "America boasts all these vistas and more within its massive borders. From the vast Great Lakes to small spring-fed wonders, and from alpine watering holes to man-made reservoirs, these are the prettiest lakes in the country."

According to writers, Washington state's most scenic lake is Lake Chelan! Here's why it was chosen:

"Near the edge of the Okanagan-Wenatchee National Forest, this gorgeous lake occupies 33,000 acres at the gateway to the lesser-known North Cascades National Park, one of the practically secret national parks absolutely worth visiting. Lake Chelan was originally a large and deep natural lake, made larger and deeper with the addition of the Lake Chelan Dam. Today, the lake is more than 1,400 feet deep and remains the deepest in the Evergreen State. Visitors can sample the beautiful wineries in the region, as well as swim, fish, boat, and kayak Lake Chelan’s piercing blue waters."

Check out the full list on rd.com.