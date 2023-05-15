Historic Restaurant Named Washington's Top Diner

Diners appeal to all kinds of people, from those with late-night cravings to hungry customers wanting a relaxing hangout. Some diners have been around for decades, while others are more recent and offer their own trendy menus. If there's a common thread among these restaurants, it's that you'll be leaving satisfied and maybe hungry for more.

If you like eating at diners, LoveFood found the best diner in every state, "from historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist."

According to writers, Washington's best diner is Twede's Cafe! Here's why it was chosen:

"Twede’s Café doesn’t look like much from the outside, but fans of David Lynch’s surreal 1990s TV drama Twin Peaks might recognize it as one of the most memorable locations from the show: the Double R Diner. People come for a slice of 'Twin Peaks' cherry pie, famously loved by Agent Cooper in the show, and, of course, a 'damn fine cup of coffee'. The menu also includes heartier food like all-day breakfasts, burgers, soups, and mac ’n’ cheese."