Historic Restaurant Named Washington's Top Diner

By Zuri Anderson

May 15, 2023

Breakfast with Sunny side up eggs and Sausage
Photo: Getty Images

Diners appeal to all kinds of people, from those with late-night cravings to hungry customers wanting a relaxing hangout. Some diners have been around for decades, while others are more recent and offer their own trendy menus. If there's a common thread among these restaurants, it's that you'll be leaving satisfied and maybe hungry for more.

If you like eating at diners, LoveFood found the best diner in every state, "from historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist."

According to writers, Washington's best diner is Twede's Cafe! Here's why it was chosen:

"Twede’s Café doesn’t look like much from the outside, but fans of David Lynch’s surreal 1990s TV drama Twin Peaks might recognize it as one of the most memorable locations from the show: the Double R Diner. People come for a slice of 'Twin Peaks' cherry pie, famously loved by Agent Cooper in the show, and, of course, a 'damn fine cup of coffee'. The menu also includes heartier food like all-day breakfasts, burgers, soups, and mac ’n’ cheese."

You can find this restaurant at 137 W North Bend Way in North Bend.

For a continued list of every state's top diner, visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.