Homeless Man Claims His Hand Was Cut Off By Sword-Wielding Man

By Bill Galluccio

May 15, 2023

Man with Katana sword
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in California are "developing leads" as they try to locate a sword-wielding suspect accused of cutting off a man's hand. On Sunday (May 14), police in Riverside received several 911 calls about a severed hand on the sidewalk. As officers were investigating the scene, they received a report that a victim in his 60 was admitted to a local hospital with a missing hand.

He underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Officials said that a preliminary investigation showed that the victim and the suspect were both "homeless and familiar with each other."

"This assault may have stemmed from a recent ongoing dispute they have had with each other," Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department said.

Railsback did not provide the identity of the victim and did not say if officials knew the identity of the suspect.

