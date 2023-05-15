Huge Alligator Spotted Roaming Near Florida Publix

Police responded to a disturbance near a Florida Publix, but the suspect was scalier than their usual troublemakers, according to WOFL.

The Pinellas Park Police Department got a 911 call reporting a large alligator lurking near 49th Street and Park Blvd. Thursday evening (May 11). Lt. Roxanne Pohl told reporters the reptile was initially spotted walking on the sidewalk and obeying traffic laws before making it to the Publix parking lot.

"We can only speculate that he was on his way to pick up a PubSub," authorities wrote on Facebook alongside photos of the gator. Florida Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene and helped officers wrangle the alligator and relocate it to a nearby body of water.

Police said nobody was hurt, including the alligator.