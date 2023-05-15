Huge Alligator Spotted Roaming Near Florida Publix
By Zuri Anderson
May 15, 2023
Police responded to a disturbance near a Florida Publix, but the suspect was scalier than their usual troublemakers, according to WOFL.
The Pinellas Park Police Department got a 911 call reporting a large alligator lurking near 49th Street and Park Blvd. Thursday evening (May 11). Lt. Roxanne Pohl told reporters the reptile was initially spotted walking on the sidewalk and obeying traffic laws before making it to the Publix parking lot.
"We can only speculate that he was on his way to pick up a PubSub," authorities wrote on Facebook alongside photos of the gator. Florida Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene and helped officers wrangle the alligator and relocate it to a nearby body of water.
Police said nobody was hurt, including the alligator.
🐊Attention Publix shoppers!🐊 Our officers recently helped relocate a gator who was spotted in the area. We can only...Posted by Pinellas Park Police Department on Friday, May 12, 2023
Naturally, Facebook users were quick to drop jokes, from mentioning Publix menu items to the gator treading on rival sports teams' territory.
"He smelled the fried chicken!" one commentator said while thanking law enforcement and FWC.
"Was so close to getting that pub sub," another wrote.
"I don't blame the officers for relocating that Florida Gator," someone said. "This is USF Bulls and FSU Seminoles territory!"
Floridians will be seeing more alligators wandering about neighborhoods, parking lots, and other places thanks to mating season. According to FWC, it's set to continue through the rest of the month and possibly into June.